Elon Musk announced that despite the disagreement with Ukraine policy, Starlink would not turn off its terminals and stop providing internet to the people of the country. The tech billionaire added, "I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip." Elon Musk’s DOGE Rolling Out GSAi Custom AI Chatbot To Automate Some Government Tasks for Federal Employees.

Elon Musk Not To Turn Off Starlink Terminals for Ukraine’s People Sake

Exactly! To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

