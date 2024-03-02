On Friday, March 1, a PCR call was received at PS Jagatpuri in which a woman caller claimed that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten and dragged by a Pitbull dog belonging to her neighbour. When police reached the spot, they found bite marks on child’s body. The minor girl along with her mother were sent to the Hedgewar Hospital for the preparation of MLC. According to Delhi Police, a case under sections 289 and 337 of IPC is being registered against the dog owner on the statement of the complainant. Pitbull Attack in Delhi Caught on Camera: Brave Woman Rescues Boy as Aggressive Pitbull Terrier Dog Attacks Locals in Uttam Nagar, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Pitbull Attack in Delhi

