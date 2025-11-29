Madison Riley Hull, a 23-year-old University of Texas at Tyler student, was fatally mauled by three pit bulls while pet-sitting at a home in Tyler, Texas. Hull, who was set to graduate in six months with a degree in early childhood education, had been caring for the family and their pets for several weeks. She went to the residence on November 21 to let the dogs inside when they suddenly attacked her in the backyard. A neighbour alerted authorities after hearing the struggle. A Smith County deputy arrived to find the dogs advancing toward him, prompting him to shoot one, allowing access to Hull. She died shortly after from severe injuries. Hull’s mother said the dogs had recently shown a “change in behaviour.” The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney are reviewing the case to determine if charges will be filed against the owners. Arkansas Dog Attack: Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed in US.

UT Tyler Student Killed by Three Pit Bulls While Pet-Sitting

NEW: 23-year-old Texas woman mauled to death by 3 pit bulls, just months before earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. The woman, Madison Riley Hull, was pet-sitting the dogs when they turned on her. Deputies say they were called to the home and… pic.twitter.com/GwXlbqdwaN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

