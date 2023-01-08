A video of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav playing cricket has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Asmeet Sinha. In the video, the RJD leader can be seen hitting the nets with his bat as he plays different strokes on the front foot. Reportedly, Tejashwi Yadav has held the bat for the first time after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: We Will Fight Under Leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, Says CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

पटना क्रिकेट खेलने मैदान पर उतर गए बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव उप मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद पहली बार थामा है बल्ला pic.twitter.com/Qfvha4xkCE — Asmeet sinha (@AsmeetonGround) January 8, 2023

