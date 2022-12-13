Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he will fight the assembly elections 2025 under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He said that "I am saying this from the beginning. He will definitely do it. You understand it right?" The JD(U) supremo also ruled himself out as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Skipping All-Party Meeting on G-20.

Watch Video: 'We Will Fight Under Leadership of Tejashwi Yadav', Says CM Nitish Kumar

#WATCH | I am saying this from the beginning... (He) will definitely do it. You understand it right?: CM Nitish Kumar on giving Tejashwi Yadav leadership for 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar pic.twitter.com/gUoubpyTLE — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

