PM CARES Fund Approves Procurement of 1,50,000 Units of Oxycare System Developed by DRDO:

PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO at a cost of Rs 322.5 Cr. It's a SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels: DRDO pic.twitter.com/hkdcSZLtY6 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Under this sanction 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM masks are being procured. The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking in to a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

This system was developed by Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru of DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

