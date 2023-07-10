Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the issue of excessive rainfall with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in their respective states on Monday. The latter took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of Northern India and promised that the Government of India would offer assistance and support to the impacted states. Rain Fury in North India: PM Narendra Modi Takes Stock of Situation After Excess Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Other States.

PM Modi Speaks With CMs of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

PM Modi speaks with the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation related to rainfall in their states. The PM assured all help and support to the affected states from GoI: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/jn7qNCTsqR — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)