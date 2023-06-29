Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended the greetings of Eid al-Adha to the people of the country. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha". He further said, "May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" Earlier, PM Modi extended warm greetings to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait, through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India. Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Bakrid.

Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

