Following his return from the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on January 22 his decision to launch a scheme aimed at installing solar rooftops on one crore houses. The scheme, named ‘Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana’, was announced in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Modi shared pictures on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) of him reviewing the solar panels that would be installed on houses. He stated that this initiative would not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but also contribute to making India self-reliant in the energy sector. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं। आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो। अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

