Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya airport. CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects and lay the foundation stone of many others worth Rs 15,700 crore during his visit. His visit to the city is seen as a significant venture ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22. Among other crucial projects, he will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Mesmerising Pictures of Ram Mandir Construction Site in Ayodhya (See Pics) .

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya; received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath PM Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat… pic.twitter.com/yWqDDowRcm — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

