The Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is nearing completion with barely several days left for its inaugural ceremony. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared latest pictures on its official X handle on Sunday, December 24, to highlight the extensive work done on the construction site where the idol of Lord Ram placed next year. "Pictures taken this morning at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir site", read the post. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

Ram Mandir Construction Site in Ayodhya

Pictures taken this morning at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir site. श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर परिसर में आज प्रातः काल लिए गए चित्र pic.twitter.com/MOaDIiS91Y — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 24, 2023

