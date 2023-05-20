Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden was seen sharing a a hug as they meet in Hiroshima on Saturday. PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and presented floral tributes. Notably, the G7 alliance includes Germany, Canada, France, the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, and Canada. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam were invited by Japan as part of their G7 Presidency.

G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima; Stresses Need To Highlight Global South (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Hugs Joe Biden in Hiroshima

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

