In a significant development push for Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 12. The projects, aimed at fostering growth and infrastructure development, were unveiled during a public gathering. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present alongside PM Modi during this momentous event. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates PM Narendra Modi, Presents Him With Ram Mandir Model in Navi Mumbai Event (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects

VIDEO | PM Modi inaugurates a slew of developmental projects, including Uran-Kharkopar EMU train service, in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/WB3a7ACes6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore, in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Rh5dEFEHCk — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

