In a special ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 12, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting him with a symbolic architectural model of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The felicitation event marked a significant gesture of appreciation, with the CM expressing gratitude to PM Modi. The occasion, captured on video, showcased the exchange between the leaders. PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Setu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s Longest Sea Bridge (Watch Video).

CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates PM Narendra Modi

VIDEO | PM Modi felicitated and gifted an architectural model of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Mbzm2N4qQx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

