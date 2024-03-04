Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 4, to express his delight at meeting Padma Vibhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi in his tweet wrote, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema." Main Hoon Modi ka Parivaar: PM Narendra Modi Hits Back at Opposition, Asserts 'Nation First' Over 'Family First' Motto in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Padma Vibhushan Awardee Vyjayanthimala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema." pic.twitter.com/vR05pXPhec — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

