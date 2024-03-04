In Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing rebuke to the opposition, asserting his commitment to the nation over familial interests. Modi criticised the DMK, Congress, and other parties for prioritising "family first," contrasting it with his "nation first" approach. He refuted allegations of lacking a family by stating that his family consists of the 140 crore citizens of India. Modi condemned the habit of repeatedly targeting his family, emphasising that his commitment lies with the country. He proclaimed, "Jiska koi nahi wo bhi Modi Ke hai aur Modi unka hai. Mere Bharat mera Parivaar and that's why the entire country is saying today that, Main Hoon Modi ka Parivaar." PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speech in Adilabad Draws Loud Cheers.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi says, "You all know DMK, Congress and other parties. Their motto is family first. Modi says nation first and that is why people of the INDI alliance have found a new formula to abuse me. They say Modi doesn't have a family. Does this mean… pic.twitter.com/MM07UphCi6 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

