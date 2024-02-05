PM Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 5, 2024. While addressing the Lower House he said, "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it.” When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises, he added. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Set to Respond to 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address in Lok Sabha Today, BJP Mandates Presence of MPs.

PM Modi Replies to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha. He says, "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking… pic.twitter.com/y8a92qDwgD — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

