New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.

Apart from this, as per the List of Business in the House for the day, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will lay on the table the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023. MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'. Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Lists Ram Temple, Economic Reforms as Key Achievements of Modi Government (Watch Video).

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement (Hindi and English versions) of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Underlines Interim Budget Session’s Blueprint, Criticises ‘Trouble-Making’ Parliamentarians (Watch Video).

In Rajya Sabha, while the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is to resume, MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels' in the House today.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)