The Supreme Court recently said that the police must inform "Hit & Run" accident victims about the compensation scheme while making note of the dismal rate of grant of compensation under the scheme formulated by the Central Government. The Supreme Court issued a slew of directions to ensure compensation for the victims of "hit and run" accidents. "If we compare the number of hit and run road accidents reported and the number of cases registered for seeking compensation, what stares at the face is that negligible number of victims have taken advantage of the said scheme," the bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said. The Supreme Court bench also noted that lack of knowledge amongst the victims about the scheme could be one reason for low compensation claims. The apex court said that in a hit-and-run case, the police must inform the victims about the scheme. Supreme Court To Impose Costs on States Government Not Responding on Plea To Declare Minorities at State or District Level.

SC on Compensation Scheme

