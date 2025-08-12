During a Zoom meeting of teachers chaired by Maharajganj District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, a porn video was suddenly played on screen, disrupting the session with the education department. The meeting, held on August 7 via an e-Chaupal portal, was meant to address school-related issues involving officials and the public. As per reports, a participant named "Jason Junior" shared his screen to play the pornographic video, while another called "Arjun" made objectionable remarks. Officials immediately exited the session, and police have since registered an FIR against two unidentified participants. A cybercrime investigation is underway to identify those responsible, with charges including obstruction of public servants and transmitting sexually explicit material. Google Maps Glitch in Uttar Pradesh: Car Hangs Off Under-Construction Flyover on NH 24 After GPS Leads Driver to Dead End in Maharajganj, Video Goes Viral.

Porn Video Disrupts Maharajganj DM's Meeting With Education Department

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला महराजगंज में DM शिक्षा विभाग की ऑनलाइन मीटिंग ले रहे थे, तभी स्क्रीन पर पोर्न Video चल गई। अधिकारी तुरंत वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग छोड़कर निकल लिए। ये Video किसने चलाई, अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। pic.twitter.com/BzwzfDH4Uu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 12, 2025

Pornographic Video Disrupts Online Education Meeting

जूम मीटिंग चल रही थी.. डीएम साहब के साथ बेसिक और माध्यमिक शिक्षा के अधिकारी और स्कूलों के मास्टर ऑनलाइन थे.. डीएम साहब ने पूछा, हां भई.. आपके स्कूल में क्या दिक्कत है!! तभी वीडियो चलने लगा.. ऊहह.. आहह.. ये घटना महाराजगंज की है. जिले के डीएम साहब की ई चौपाल में हुई.. चार दिन… pic.twitter.com/h4x7efnqvG — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) August 11, 2025

