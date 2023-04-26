Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh. The five-time Punjab CM passed away on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali. The 95-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Punjab Government Declares Holiday on April 27; People Queue Up to Pay Last Respects to Former CM.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respect to SAD Patron:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/gIrJYHHt6h — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

