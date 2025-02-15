At least 10 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 pilgrims were killed and several were injured after a car from Chhattisgarh collided with a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Friday night, February 14. News agency ANI, quoting Yamunanagar DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav, said the accident took place around 2 am in Meja area on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway. The report quoted police as saying that devotees were travelling from Korba district of Chhattisgarh to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam. "The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem. Further process is still going on," Yadav added. Nepal Accident: 40 Pilgrims on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Injured in Bus Accident.

10 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Devotees Killed in Prayagraj Accident

