Kathmandu, Feb 9 (PTI) Forty Nepalese pilgrims were injured when a bus heading towards Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh met with an accident in western Nepal on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5.30 pm in the Babai area of Bheriganga Municipality of the Surkhet district, 500 km west of Kathmandu.

The bus carrying 40 people was en route from Karnali province's Surkhet to Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela when the accident occurred, according to the police.

Nepal Police personnel and local volunteers carried out rescue work at the accident site and those injured were admitted to Kohalpur Medical College for treatment, said the police.

Among them, the condition of six passengers is said to be critical, the police said, adding that they were investigating the reason behind the accident.

