New Delhi, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday to launch a series of infrastructure and development initiatives, laying the foundation stones for multiple projects in Itanagar valued at over Rs 5,100 crore, including two major hydropower ventures. Following his engagements in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will travel to Tripura, where he is scheduled to inaugurate development works at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple complex in Udaipur. The visit will include the performance of religious rituals, but no public address is expected. The 45-minute program will focus on the temple's cultural and spiritual significance.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala before flying by helicopter to Palatana. From there, he will travel by road to the temple site. A senior official stated that the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone of two major hydroelectric power projects with a total generation capacity of 426 MW. Both projects are expected to be commissioned by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). PM Narendra Modi to Launch Projects Worth INR 5,100 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Inaugurate Redeveloped Mata Sundari Temple in Tripura on September 22.

The projects include the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) of NEEPCO, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited. According to the official, these two power projects, having estimated cost of over Rs 3,700 crore, are being developed by NEEPCO in a joint venture with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (3x80 MW), located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district, will generate about 1000 MUs annually. The Tato-I Hydroelectric Project (3x62 MW) will generate approximately 803 MUs annually. Both projects are expected to harness the vast hydroelectric potential of Arunachal Pradesh and promote sustainable energy generation, thereby bringing substantial socio-economic benefits in the region, the official said.

He said that by fostering new employment opportunities, these initiatives are poised to propel the state along a path of growth and progress, fueling development and building a brighter future for its citizens. Together, the Heo and Tato-I projects will significantly contribute to India’s clean energy targets, while also transforming the energy and development landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, thereby improving the power sector across the country with the aim to create ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, the official pointed out. PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Swadeshi, Says 'When Centre and State Governments Move Together, Dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Will Be Fulfilled' (Watch Videos).

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has been the backbone of power generation in India’s Northeast region since its inception in 1976. With a vision to harness the region’s immense hydro potential, NEEPCO has evolved into a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise.

