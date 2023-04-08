President Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday (April 8), visited the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam during her three-day visit to the state. She flew in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft for about 30 minutes. She covered the Brahmaputra and Tezpur Valley. President Droupadi Murmu Reaches Tezpur Air Force Station To Take Sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Aircraft (Watch Videos).

President Murmu in Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Aircraft

The President flew for about 30 mins covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley. The aircraft was flown by Gp Capt Naveen Kumar, CO of 106 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about two kms above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kms per hour. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

