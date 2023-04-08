President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (April 8) accorded the Guard of Honour on her arrival at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam. She will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. She has been on a three-day visit to Assam, starting from Friday. Padma Awards 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Presents Padma Bhushan Award to Professor Deepak Dhar, Winner of Boltzmann Medal (Watch Video).

President Murmu Accorded Guard of Honor

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu accorded Guard of Honour on her arrival at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam President Murmu will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft today. pic.twitter.com/FkbypK23QO — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Aircraft

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft today; Visuals from Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/CBBFmdlwQt — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Minutes Before Sitting in Plane

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/DXjG3kieut — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

