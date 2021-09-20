US President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with his excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24. The President will host the first ever in-person Quad leaders summit at the White House with the honorable Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia, his excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and his excellency Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan.

