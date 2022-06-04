President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Lila Chitra Mandir in the Gita Press complex.



The temple hosts various pictures of the Gods and Goddesses which are used in the cover page of the Gita Press books and scriptures. pic.twitter.com/AKtK9BUYqC— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) June 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)