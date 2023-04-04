India on Tuesday hit back at China and outrightly rejected Chinese authority renaming certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state is an integral and inalienable part of India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said attempts to assign "invented names" will not alter this reality. China 'Renames' 11 More Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Releases List of Chinese Names to Assert Its Claim Over Indian State.

India Hits Out at China for 'Renaming' of Places in Arunachal Pradesh:

This is not first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality: @MEAIndia on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China pic.twitter.com/Rc8WBZe7hZ — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 4, 2023

