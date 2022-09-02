Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of mechanization and industrialization projects worth Rs 3800 crores in Mangaluru. Earlier today, PM Modi commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and the new Indian Navy Ensign 'Nishaan' at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

