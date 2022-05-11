Principals and Teachers of Punjab were seen creating ruckus at lunch post-meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer. The meeting was held on Tuesday, May 10 in Ludhiana to seek inputs in order to raise the bar of school education.

Watch Video:

Lunch Scenes of Principals & Teachers after meeting with CM & Education Minister in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/utJEesjGRP — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 10, 2022

