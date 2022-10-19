The Mumbai police have said that strict action will be taken against those who sell firecrackers without license. This order of Mumbai police is in force from October 16th and will last till November 14. Under the Indian Explosive Act, it is binding upon the fireworks stall owners to obtain a no-objection certificate from the police, fire department and the district authorities. Only licensed traders are allowed to sell firecrackers from their shops.

Check Tweet:

Prohibition on selling firecrackers without permission in Mumbai. Actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/t96xUNBrqK — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)