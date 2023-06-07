Passengers at Pune airport protested a 10-hour flight delay, resulting in their removal by CISF personnel. The situation escalated due to frustration and inconvenience when a Bengaluru-Bound Air Asia flight was delayed for extended hours. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 5:25 am, was repeatedly rescheduled throughout the morning. Following this, several passengers started an agitation against the authorities. Air India Passengers Corner Staff After Bengaluru-Delhi Flight Gets Delayed by Over Three Hours (Watch Video).

Pune Airport Goof Up:

