Passengers of a Delhi-bound Air India flight and airline staff were involved in a heated argument at Bengaluru airport on Saturday. The argument broke out after the flight was delayed by more than three hours. Many passengers were agitated over the delay in the flight departure at Terminal 1. As per the video that went viral, many passengers were agitated and got involved in heated arguments with the airline staff at the airport. Drunk Passenger Creates Ruckus at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Arrested.

Argument Between Air India Crew and Passengers

AI Flight 509 from bangalore which was suppose to fly at 7:15. No update from staff and no ans about fly time ..@JM_Scindia is their any guideline for these airlines ?@airindia pic.twitter.com/KNjRvgzAaS — Abhishek Pandey 🇮🇳#RB (@AbhishekPandeyK) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)