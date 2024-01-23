A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Pune today, January 23. As per news agency ANI, two people reportedly died in a fire incident in the Walhekarwadi area in Chinchwad of Pune district. The alleged incident took place at around 2:25 am in two godowns. The blaze was later doused using five fire tenders. Pune Fire Video: Six Charred to Death as Massive Blaze Engulfs Candle Factory in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Two Godowns Catch Fire in Pune

A screengrab of the video. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

