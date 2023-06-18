A massive fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Pune today, June 18. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a godown in the Gangadham area of Pune. Fire tenders are present at the spot. A video of the godown catching fire has also gone viral on social media. A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze. While the cause of the fire is still not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Bhawani Peth, Dousing Operation Underway.

Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Pune

#WATCH | Firefighting operation is underway after fire broke out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. pic.twitter.com/0x8yZdNMQN — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

