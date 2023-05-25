A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune at around 4 am today (May 25). A total of 18 fire tenders reached the spot. An operation to douse the fire was underway. No casualties were reported in the fire incident. A video shared by Pune Fire Department showed massive flames and smoke emanating from the furniture warehouse, while firefighters were trying to douse the raging blaze. Pune Fire: Three Shops Gutted In Explosion After Blaze in Parvati Darshan (Watch Video).

Pune: Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Warehouse in Bhawani Peth

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today. A total of 18 fire tenders present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway. No casualties were reported in the incident. (Video source: Pune Fire… pic.twitter.com/RNrf7Z840L — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

