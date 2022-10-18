On Tuesday, netizens took to social media after heavy rains continued to lash several areas of Pune which led to waterlogging. The heavy downpour in the city led to waterlogged roads and traffic. People took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of a rain battered city. One user shared a video of Deccan Gymkhana where bikers can be seen riding through water logged streets. Some users also shared funny memes about the rains and asked if climate change is real. Pune Market yard area, Deccan Gymkhana, Vishal Nagar were some of the areas that reported waterlogging. Soon, #punerains started to trend with pictures and videos flooding the micro blogging site. Video: Brave Branch Manager Fights Off Armed Robber With Pliers To Foil Robbery Attempt in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, Courageous Act Caught on CCTV.

Water Logging in Many Areas of Pune

Water logging in many areas of Pune Look at this view at Deccan Gymkhana sometime back.#PuneRains https://t.co/1XkA0Pfiga — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 17, 2022

Punekars Right Now

Heavy Rain in Pune Market Yard Area

Vishal Nagar, Pune Right Now

#punerains It is raining heavily only on one side of the society. Vishal Nagar, Pune. pic.twitter.com/v6WgfMWKqJ — Jasbir Singh 🍥 (@chauhan_JasbirS) October 17, 2022

Officer Goes Be Like

Rain Water Enters Pune’s Famous Dagduseth Temple

