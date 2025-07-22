Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court commuted the death penalty of a man to 30 years imprisonment for sexually abusing his 17-year-old daughter. The division bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi found sufficient evidence to uphold the accused's conviction. However, the Punjab and Haryana HC opined that the case cannot be termed "rarest of rape" to justify a death sentence. According to the details of the case, the victim, along with her grandparents, had approached the police in 2020 and said that her father started raping her after her mother died. She also claimed that the abuse continued for years, and as a result, she got pregnant. Following the complaint, the accused was arrested on October 3, 2020 and allegedly confessed to his guilt. Later, the victim delivered a baby. In 2023, the trial court in Haryana's Palwal found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death. Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Says Possibility of the Relationship Being ‘No Strings Attached’ Cannot Be Entirely Ruled Out.

HC Commutes Death Sentence of Man Who Raped His Daughter

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

