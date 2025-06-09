Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to a man accused of committing rape on pretext of false promise of marriage considering that the prosecutrix and the accused were in a long standing cordial relationship. The high court also noted that the possibility of the relationship being "no strings attached" cannot be entirely ruled out. While perusing the transcript of the conversation between the accused and the prosecutrix, the high court bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj said, "There was a long standing cordial relationship between the prosecutrix and the petitioner and the possibility of the relationship being without any commitment and with no strings attached cannot be entirely ruled out." Speaking further, the Punjab and Haryana High Court also noted from the transcripted conversation that the complainant had expressed her obsession with the accused. The court also said that the complainant had "threatened that she would not allow him to marry anybody else till such time she herself gets married to anybody else and settle in her life." The Punjab and Haryana HC observed while hearing the bail plea filed by the accused under Sections 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Husband’s Unexplained Relationship With Another Woman Outside Matrimonial Bond Is Cruelty to Wife, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Court Grants Bail To Man Accused of Rape On Pretext Of Marriage

