Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked the Centre to enhance coals supply as per quota to avoid power crisis in the state. Reviewing the power situation in the state amid the shortage of coal supply, Channi said that all the thermal plants in the state are unable to operate at full capacity due to insufficient supply of coal.

Tweet By ANI:

