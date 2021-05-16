Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Launches 100-Bed Facility Equipped With Oxygen Concentrators in Sangrur:

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla today launched a 100 bed facility equipped with Oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in Sangrur. A COVID19 war room to provide round the clock assistance in terms of bed count, plasma donors etc also set up. pic.twitter.com/iJNQlUQYDC — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)