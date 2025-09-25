A fire broke out inside a mattress factory in Punjab's Kapurthala on Thursday morning, September 25. Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot after receiving information about the fire, news agency PTI reported. The fire dousing operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far. A video has surfaced on social media showing raging flames with the thick black smoke emanating from the site. Mandiala Village Fire: 1 Dead, Several Injured As LPG Tanker Collides With Pickup Truck, Resulting in Massive Explosion and Fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at a Mattress Manufacturing Factory in Punjab's Kapurthala

VIDEO | Punjab: Fire breaks out at a mattress manufacturing factory in Kapurthala. Fire brigade at the spot.#PunjabNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Zt5sVmqvuk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025

