Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): A devastating accident occurred in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, when an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire.

The accident likely occurred when a car collided with the tanker, resulting in a fire and subsequent explosion. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain stated that the fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police were quickly deployed to the scene.

"The fire broke out, probably due to a road accident. Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital... One casualty has been reported... It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident involving a gas tanker... This is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here," said Jain.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh visited the accident site and hospital, promising government support to the affected families.

"The situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened... It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are saying that a tanker hit a car, after which a blast occurred because gas leaked... The fire has spread widely...," said Singh

More details are awaited. (ANI)

