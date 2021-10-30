Structures of house water tanks in Punjab is design in shape of Lion, Airplane, Boat and Cruise Ship. The shape of these water tanks of bungalows will blow your mind! These design structures have become an identity of the residents here in Punjab village.

Punjab | Most villagers stay abroad. Ppl here are fond of building such structures atop their houses: Mukhtiar Singh, Uppal Bhupa "Many things are built like plane, ship &many others. Ppl from other areas also come here to see them especially the plane," says another villager pic.twitter.com/xFTGQMLyU1 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)