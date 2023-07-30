In yet another incident of road accidents, several people were injured after multiple cars collided with each other on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway on Sunday evening. "A car was coming from the Bathinda side, and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Bathinda SHO Ravindra Singh said. Uttarakhand Bus Accident Video: 11 Injured After Bus Overturns in Haridwar.

Punjab Road Accident Photos:

Punjab | Several people were injured after multiple cars collided with each other on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway SHO, Ravindra Singh says, "A car was coming from the Bathinda side and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been… pic.twitter.com/l782nyXptS — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)