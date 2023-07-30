Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): 11 passengers were injured after a bus overturned in Haridwar on Saturday, said the police.

The bus was coming from Nasimabad and heading to Haridwar.

Also Read | NEET UG 2023: MCC Releases Result of Round One Seat Allotment of National Eligibility Entrance Test.

There were 57 passengers on the bus. However, no casualties were reported, according to the police.

"Yesterday at 6:30 pm, the bus was coming from Nasimabad to Haridwar, and the bus overturned while the bus driver tried to stop the bus from colliding with a scooty. There were 57 passengers in the bus, there are no casualties and 10-11 are injured, they have been admitted to a hospital", said Niharika Semwal, CO Sadar.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Meetings With NDA MPs Between July 31 and August 10.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)