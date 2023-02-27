One student was killed after deadly clashes broke out between two groups of students at Patiala's Punjabi University on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh (20). He was stabbed to death with sharp objects during the clashes. A probe has been launched into the incident. More details are awaited. Kallakurichi Violence: Students Clash With Police, Burn Vehicle in Tamil Nadu After Student Death (Watch Video).

Engineering Student Killed in Deadly Clashes:

Clash between two groups of students in Punjabi University, Patiala. 20-year-old engineering student murdered with sharp edged weapon. pic.twitter.com/kDzgG5BKMJ — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 27, 2023

