Chennai, July 17: Striking students of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu set a police vehicle on fire during clashes after the police fired in air. The students owing allegiance to the Left parties and some connected with the Dravidian movements were striking after a plus two student of a government school here committed suicide a couple of days ago. In the suicide note, the student had alleged abuse by two teachers.

Inspector General of Police, Pandyan told the media persons that the two teachers, who were allegedly named in the suicide note, were questioned but they were not arrested. Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts in Kannauj After Meat Found in Temple, Idol Vandalised.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalizing school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/gntDjuC2Zx — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

The striking students wanted the police to immediately arrest the teachers. Police sources told IANS that the students attacked the police contingent with stones and bottles, and to disperse the crowd, the police resorted to firing in the air. This agitated the students and they burnt a police vehicle. The Inspector General of Police, Pandyan has also reached the spot and a heavy police posse is deployed in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).