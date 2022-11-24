On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Qatar told India that no invitation was extended to Zakir Naik to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022. A major controversy erupted last week when reports suggested that Qatar invited controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to preach Islam. Reportedly, Naik arrived in Qatar after he was invited by the country. However, Qatar refused the claim stating that deliberate "disinformation" was being spread by third countries in order to spoil India-Qatar bilateral relations. Zakir Naik, Banned in India for 'Hate Speech', Invited at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar To Preach Islamic Sermons.

